CBSE Result 2024 Class 10, 12 Soon; Board Urges Exam Centres to Update OECMS Portal for Timely Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notification directing all principals and examination centre superintendents to ensure daily updates of the Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS) during the ongoing CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. The Board aims to conclude the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10 and 12 by April 2, 2024, emphasizing the importance of timely updates on the OECMS portal to monitor the examination process effectively.

In the official notice, the Board expressed concern over several examination centres failing to update the examination data on the OECMS portal despite previous instructions. It stressed the significance of this information for calculating payments to various functionaries through the integrated payment system (IPS).

The CBSE highlighted the massive scale of these examinations and emphasized the crucial role of proper maintenance and online updation of records for efficient management and supervision. Failure to submit information on the OECMS portal for a particular day will result in the non-calculation of payment for that day in IPS, the circular clarified. The portal's usage extends beyond absentee submissions; daily updates are mandatory even if there are no absentees at the centre.

As the CBSE Board Exam 2024 continues, the CBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 is anticipated to be released by May 2024. The Board will initiate the evaluation process of answer sheets soon to ensure the timely release of CBSE 10th and 12th result 2024. Once announced, students will be able to access their CBSE Result 2024 online, via SMS, and through DigiLocker.