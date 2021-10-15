Uttar Pradesh: Children of labourers receive free education in Atal schools

The authorities of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh are ready to open Atal Residential Schools where children of labourers will receive a free and quality education. This initiative is expected to offer better, equal, and convenient education to the underprivileged and deprived sections.

The construction of the Atal residential schools ae being built at each divisional headquarters- Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Basti, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Devipatan, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra, Saharanpur, and Varanasi, said a spokesman from the state government on Thursday.

The Public Works Department has been made the executive body, and an amount of Rs 180 crore was allocated to them in March 2020 to aid the construction process of the schools. The state government was allowed Rs.270 Crore to develop these schools in a time-bound manner.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:08 PM IST