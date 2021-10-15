Mridul Agarwal from Delhi tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

JEE Advanced, Joint Entrance Examination have been announced today, by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The final answer key has also been released.

The entrance test was conducted on October 3. The result can be accessed at jeeadv.ac.in.

To check the scorecard, candidates will need their JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number. All India Rank will be mentioned on the scorecard.

Total 1,51,207 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2021, out of 2.5 lakh candidates who HD cleared the JEE (Main) exam.

The candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced can participate in JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counseling process, which starts tomorrow, for admission to ITTs.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:49 AM IST