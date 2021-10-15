Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli denied bail in drugs case

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday refused bail to actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had allegedly recovered 1.2 gm cocaine from him. His name cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, the agency had said. The 49-year-old was arrested on August 28, after a raid at his residence.

The actor had claimed bail on the grounds that the alleged recovery is in small quantity under the NDPS Act and rigours of stringent provisions of the law such as that of financing illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy should not apply to him while deciding his bail plea.

Special Public Prosecutor for the agency Advait Sethna had argued that Kohli’s links in illicit drug trafficking were evident from their probe and that he has nexus with co-accused from whom a commercial quantity of drugs was seized. The agency also cited WhatsApp chats found on Kohli’s phone to state that shocking and incriminating evidence was found in them. The NCB further said that he has links with the main accused Ajay Singh, who is a big-time peddler. From their investigation, it said it had managed to make many more arrests. The agency had argued that the recovery should not matter when it had material to prove his role in the offences.

Kohli had approached the special court after his bail plea was rejected by a magistrate on September 4.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:21 AM IST