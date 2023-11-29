KVS TGT 2023: Provisional Results Declared At kvsangathan.nic.in | Unsplash

The provisional list of chosen applicants for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The results can be viewed by candidates who participated in the interview round on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The TGT interview rounds were performed by the KVS between May 15 and May 30. For the interview phase, only applicants deemed qualified from the computer-based test (CBT) conducted from February 12 to March 11 were contacted.

For disciplines like Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Social Studies, mathematics, science, and other subjects, the KVS TGT tentative list 2023 has been released.

“This list is subject to verification of eligibility criteria i.e. education qualification, experience, caste certificate etc. as per the advertisement. In case, if any candidates found ineligible at any stage of recruitment process i.e. at the time of joining or after joining by the appointing /reporting authority, his/her candidature /offer of appointment will be withdrawn/cancelled,” a notice said.

How to check results:

Go to kvsangathan.nic.in, the official website.

Click the result link on the homepage.

There will be a PDF on the screen.

Download the outcome, then print it off for your records.