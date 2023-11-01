KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

Representative Image

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued the KVS PRT interview admit card 2023 today, November 1, 2023. Interested candidates who will be appearing in the interview round for the position of Primary Teacher may download their admit cards from the official website examinationservices.nic.in.

It is noted that KVS is set to conduct the interview for the post of Primary Teacher from November 3, 2023 onwards to November 9, 2023.

The admit card will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, interview date and time, and interview center address.

In order to download the interview call letter, candidates will be required to enter their credentials such as Application No. and Date of Birth at the login window of the website.

How to download?

Visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says "Click here to download the call letter for interview for the post of Primary Teacher.

A login window will appear, enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your KVS PRT Interview admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take the printout for further use.

