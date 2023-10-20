KVS PRT Result 2023 Out At kvsangathan.nic.in; Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Primary Teacher, KVS PRT Result 2023 on October 19. Candidates who appeared in the written examination for PRT 2023 can check their results from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in .

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Computer Based Test held from February 21 to February 28, 2023. The candidates shortlisted will appear for the KVS PRT Interview 2023 which will be conducted from November 03 to November 08, 2023.

A total of 19933 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. A total of 6414 vacancies are to be filled for Primary Teacher, KVS PRT through this recruitment drive. For the Unreserved (UR) category, there are 2,599 openings, making it the largest group. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, excluding the creamy layer (NCL), offers 1,731 positions, while Scheduled Castes (SC) has 962 vacancies. The Scheduled Tribes (ST) category has 481 job openings, and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category has an identical number, also with 641 positions. In terms of inclusivity, 97 positions are reserved for candidates with orthopedic disabilities (OH), and 96 for those with visual impairments (VH).

KVS has already uploaded the interview letter on the official website. The interview letter/admit card includes details about the venue of the interview, timing, and other important details. The web link for downloading the call letter will be available on the KVS website shortly.

Steps to check Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT Result 2023:

Step 1. Go the website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the 'Announcements' section

Step 3. Then, click on the link that reads, " List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PRT in KVS -2022."

Step 4. A PDF of the shortlisted candidates for the KVS PRT Interview will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Download: KVS PRT 2023 Result