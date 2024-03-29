KVS Admission Schedule 2024-25: Registration Dates, Age Limits, and Selection Lists

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanathan

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admission schedule for classes 1 to 11 for the academic year 2024-25. The registration process for class 1 admission will commence from April 1 and run through April 15, as per the schedule.

To streamline the registration process, KVS has introduced a new website involving 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools. For class 11 admission, the registration will begin 10 days after the declaration of class 10th board exam results, as per the official notice.

According to the admission board's notice, the list of registered children, eligible children, category-wise provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists will be displayed on the official website.

Newly opened Kendriya Vidyalayas are instructed to conduct class 1 admissions through the OLA portal and for other classes in offline mode only. However, the schedule for class 2 admission onwards will not be mandatory for them as they are to be admitted to full strength, i.e., 32 students.

The select list for KVS Class 1 admission 2024 will be released in three phases: the first list on April 19, the second list on April 29, and the third list on May 8. The selection list for KVS Class 2-11 admission 2024 will be available on April 15. The admission process for classes 2 to 11 will continue until April 29, with the last date for admission set as June 29.

For class 1 admission 2024, the minimum age required is 6 years as of March 31, with a maximum age of 8 years. KVS has announced a change in the minimum and maximum age for admission to Class 1 for the 2022-23 session, indicating progressive changes in age limits for appropriate classes in the future. Additionally, children with special needs (CWSN) will receive a relaxation of 2 years.

For admission to KVS Class 11 and 12, there is no age limit provided the student seeks admission in the year of passing the Class 10 board exam for Class 11, and there is no interruption in studies after passing Class 11 for Class 12.