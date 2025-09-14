 Rajasthan Education Minister Takes Action After Finding Irregularities During Surprise Inspection At PM Shri Govt School In Viratnagar
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar conducted a surprise inspection at PM Shri Government High School, Viratnagar, exposing teacher absenteeism, undistributed textbooks, poor sports facilities, and missing records. He ordered strict action against the CBEO and staff for negligence.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Education Minister Takes Action After Finding Irregularities During Surprise Inspection At PM Shri Govt School In Viratnagar | X @madandilawar

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, on Saturday, conducted a surprise inspection at the PM Shri Government High School in Viratnagar leaving school staff and students startled as he arrived during the morning prayer.

Details

Following the morning prayer, the Minister checked the staff attendance register and found serious irregularities.

Out of 29 teachers posted, only 19 were present, while 10 were absent despite their attendance being marked on Friday.

The school's principal, Anil Kumar Deoria, was on medical leave following a gallbladder surgery, and one more teacher was also on medical leave.

However, no information was available regarding the absence of the remaining teachers.

When asked for the students' attendance register, Minister Dilawar was told it was locked in a class teacher's cupboard as the teacher concerned was on leave.

Moreover, all cash books of the school were reported to be at the principal's residence -- a fact confirmed by him over phone.

The Minister also found that free textbooks received on August 23 had not been distributed to the students.

Records showed receipt of 182 books, while details mentioned around 2,000 books being distributed, raising further doubts.

The school has five faculties in Class 12 but only 60 students are enrolled.

Out of the total 199 students in the school, only 75 were present during the inspection.

During interaction with Class 12 students, Minister Dilawar inquired about the sports activities in the school.

Students said a sports period is held on Saturdays and they are allowed to play during lunch breaks.

On checking the sports material, Minister Dilawar revealed that equipment supplied in March had not even been opened.

The sports kit, when unpacked, contained poor-quality items: plastic bats and wickets instead of standard cricket gear, a substandard badminton net, flimsy skipping ropes, a faulty stopwatch, and an inaccurate weighing machine.

These items were compared with the checklist and found to be below the prescribed standards.

Discrepancies were also noticed in the school's stock register regarding the receipt dates of the sports material.

Meanwhile, when the Minister's staff attempted to call the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO), Ram Prasad, to the school during the inspection, it was revealed he had left his phone at home and gone to his farm.

The CBEO did not arrive during the inspection visit and only returned the Minister's call at 10 a.m. on Saturday, after the inspection concluded.

Expressing displeasure, Minister Dilawar directed strict action against the CBEO.

Special Officer Satish Kumar Gupta, Devendra Joshi, and other officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection of the school.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

