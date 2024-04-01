KVS Admission 2024-25: Registration Begins Today; First Selection List On April 19

Unsplash

The registration process for admission to Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2024-25 will start today at 10 am by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). They have recently introduced a new website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, specifically for the admission to Class 1 in 2024.

The last date to submit applications for Class 1 is April 15, whereas for Class 2 and above, the registration deadline is April 10. It is important to note that the registration for Class 11 will begin 10 days after the announcement of the Class 10 board exam results for 2024.

According to the timetable, the first selection list for KVS Class 1 will be published on April 19. Should vacancies remain, the Sangathan will announce the provisionally selected students for admission on April 29, following the specified order:

1. RTE

2. From Service Priority Category (I and II) only

3. Shortfall of reservation quota after admission in both the above criteria

Until February 2024, newly established Kendriya Vidyalayas have been directed to conduct the KV Class 1 admission 2024 process through the OLA portal, with offline mode being applicable for other classes.

Admissions to KVS Balvatika for the year 2024 will be conducted offline for Balvatika 1, 2, and 3 in selected KVs. The regulations for Class 1 admission will apply to KVS Balvatika 1 admission across a total of 50 KVs. For Balvatika 2 and 3, the rules for admission from Class 2 onwards will be applicable. Fresh admissions in these classes will only occur where the class strength is below 32. In 445 KVs where Balvatika 3 alone was introduced, all Class 1 admission provisions will apply to Balvatika-3.

For KVS Class 1-12 admission 2024, students and guardians need to prepare the following details and documents beforehand:

- A valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card

- A valid email address

- A digital or scanned photograph (JPEG format, maximum size 256KB)

- A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF format, maximum size 256KB)

- EWS certificate issued by a government authority

- Transfer details of the parent whose service credentials will be used in the application.