KTET Admit Card To Now Be Released On June 10

The date for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 admit card release has been rescheduled by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPV). The KTET 2024 admit card will now be distributed on June 10 as per the updated date. By going to the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, candidates who have enrolled for the competitive exam can download their KTET 2024 admit card.

The KTET 2024 admit card includes details regarding the test, such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam category, gender, photo, signature, date, time, and reporting time at the testing centre. It also includes instructions for the day of the exam. Candidates must get in touch with the exam authority to have any errors on their KTET 2024 admit card corrected.



How to download the KTET 2024 admit card?



To download the KTET 2024 admit card, candidates must have their registration number and password.

-Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the KTET 2024 admit card on the homepage.

-It will ask you to input your login information.

-On the screen, your KTET 2024 admit card will appear.

-Download the KTET 2024 admit card, then print it off.

KTET 2024



The dates of the KTET 2024 exam are set for June 22 and 23. There will be two shifts for the KTET 2024: from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and from 10 am to 12:30 pm. To ensure verification, candidates must bring their KTET 2024 admit card to the exam centre together with a legitimate photo ID, such as a driver's licence, Aadhar card, Pan card, or voter ID card.