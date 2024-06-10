KTET 2024 Hall Tickets Released At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Exam On June 22-23

IStock Images

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 hall tickets have been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The initial release date for KTET admit cards was scheduled for June 3 but was later postponed to June 10.

Important dates:

Application Closed: May 2, 2024

Admit card release: June 10, 2024

Examination Date: June 22–23, 2024

How to download the KTET admit card:

Visit the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Look for the Kerala TET admit card or hall ticket download link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, including application numbers and application IDs.

Choose the appropriate examination category for which you've applied.

Once logged in, your KTET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully review all the details mentioned on the admit card, ensuring accuracy.

After verifying the information, download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Important points to note:

Candidates must thoroughly check their admit cards for any errors in name, photo, signature, or other details. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to the helpline number provided.

The admit card contains vital information such as the exam date, time, venue, reporting time, and exam day guidelines. Candidates should familiarise themselves with these details.

KTET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in Kerala.

For further information and updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.