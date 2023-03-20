 K'taka HC orders exit permit for US citizen who completed her MBBS in India
The woman born in the US in the year 1997 claimed to have had her birth registered with the Indian Embassy in the US and then travelled to India on a tourist visa in 2003 as a six-year-old.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka HC | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka High Court passing an order has directed the Centre and the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) to issue exit permit for the 26-year-old US citizen from the country.

The decision comes despite as the medical student came to India as a six-year-old and did not renounce her US citizenship as an adult.

The court has asked the BoI to let her take exit from the country only after she pays the NRI category fees for the medical education she pursued in the India.

Indian express reported, A single-judge of the high court has taken an adverse view of the failure of the young woman to declare her US citizenship but allowed an exit permit from India to pursue higher studies in the US on payment of NRI quota fees for her five-year MBBS course at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.

Justice M Nagaprasanna in an order first issued on March 16 and updated on March 18 asked the Union of India and the Bureau of Immigration to issue an exit permit to Dr Bhanu Ramachandran if she were to “pay all the fees, for all the five years of the MBBS course at the rate of the fee that would be charged to NRI/overseas citizen of India treating the petitioner’s admission to be in that category”.

“Therefore, the exit permit is directed to be issued subject to the aforesaid condition, all, again, owing to peculiar facts of the case and the conduct of the petitioner misrepresenting herself to be an Indian, snatching away the career of an Indian,” the high court said in its order.

