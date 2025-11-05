 KSET Answer Key 2025 Released; Raise Objection Till November 6
A tentative answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the official website of KSET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till November 6, 2025, at 3 PM. A total of 1.34 lakh applicants enrolled for the test, of which 1.21 lakh (almost 90%) took the exam.

article-image
KSET Answer Key 2025 | Canva

KSET Answer Key 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued a tentative answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Applicants who took the exam can now access the KSET 2025 answer key and lodge objections. To download the answer key and raise the objection (if any), visit the official website of KSET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till November 6, 2025, at 3 PM.

KSET Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

Submitting challenges requires a non-refundable charge of ₹50 per objection. Aspirants can submit comprehensive information, including the topic name, paper, exam date, version code, and question number, as well as valid supporting documents in PDF format.

KSET Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, from the dropdown, select the ‘Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025’ link.

Step 3: After this, click on the provisional answer key link.

Step 4: Now, select the relevant subject, and the answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the KSET Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: According to the KEA statement, objections filed without mentioning the question number, version code, or relevant proof, or without the prescribed fee, will not be evaluated.

About the KSET 2025 exam

The KSET 2025 test had more than 30 subjects, including a general paper. A total of 1.34 lakh applicants enrolled for the test, of which 1.21 lakh (almost 90%) took the exam. It was held on November 2 in 11 districts of Karnataka, with 316 exam centres established in towns such as Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.

What is the KSET exam?

The KSET exam, which is administered annually by KEA, determines candidates' eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges in Karnataka.

