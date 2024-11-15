KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

KSET 2024 | Official Website

For applicants taking the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the KSET 2024 admit card available. The purpose of this test is to hire assistant professors. Admit cards are now available for download on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The official timetable specifies that the KSET 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2024. The test will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper II.



Eligibility criteria:



Candidates from the general category must receive at least 40% on both examinations. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWBD and other reserved categories, on the other hand, must score at least 35 percent on both exams to be considered.

How to download?



-Visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.

-Click on the KSET 2024 admit card link on the webpage.

-Enter your login details and click "Submit."

-The screen will display the KSET 2024 admit card.

-After carefully examining the admission card, download it.

-Print off the admit card for future reference.



After downloading the KSER Hall Ticket 2024, candidates must check the following information: name, roll number, photo, signature, exam name, test centre name and address, exam day instructions and reporting time. If there is a discrepancy, candidates must notify authorities immediately.