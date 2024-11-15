 KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

The official timetable specifies that the KSET 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
KSET 2024 | Official Website

For applicants taking the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the KSET 2024 admit card available. The purpose of this test is to hire assistant professors. Admit cards are now available for download on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The official timetable specifies that the KSET 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2024. The test will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper II.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates from the general category must receive at least 40% on both examinations. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWBD and other reserved categories, on the other hand, must score at least 35 percent on both exams to be considered.

Read Also
CLAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: Download Yours Here
article-image

How to download?

-Visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.
-Click on the KSET 2024 admit card link on the webpage.
-Enter your login details and click "Submit."
-The screen will display the KSET 2024 admit card.
-After carefully examining the admission card, download it.
-Print off the admit card for future reference.


After downloading the KSER Hall Ticket 2024, candidates must check the following information: name, roll number, photo, signature, exam name, test centre name and address, exam day instructions and reporting time. If there is a discrepancy, candidates must notify authorities immediately.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here

IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Revised Dates Announced Following Protest, To Be Held On 22 Dec In Two Shifts

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Revised Dates Announced Following Protest, To Be Held On 22 Dec In Two Shifts