 CLAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: Download Yours Here
The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2025 admit card today, November 15. Registered candidates can download it from the official website. The exam is set for December 1, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring 120 objective questions across five sections. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID for verification.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
CLAT 2025 |

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today, November 15. Registered candidates can download their CLAT 2025 admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

To access the admit card, applicants need to enter their registered mobile number and password. According to the official announcement, the CLAT 2025 exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024. The exam will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID—such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driver’s license—along with their CLAT admit card for verification.

Notable institutions participating in CLAT 2025 include the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad, the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Bhopal, and the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) in Kolkata, among others.

Details Included on the CLAT 2025 Admit Card

The CLAT 2025 admit card contains essential information, including:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Exam date and reporting time

Exam center address

Exam timing and duration

Course applied for (UG or PG)

Candidate’s category

Instructions for exam day

Contact information for exam-related queries

Exam Pattern for CLAT 2025

The CLAT 2025 exam will be held in an offline format with the medium in English. The exam will feature 120 objective-type questions divided into five sections: English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. The total duration of the exam is two hours. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.

