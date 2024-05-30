KRCL Recruitment 2024: Konkan Railway CL Invites Applications For Accounts Department Position

KRCL Recruitment 2024: KRCL Invites Applications For Accounts Department Position | Representative pic/ iStock

KRCL Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways with its corporate office at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, is inviting applications for a position in the Accounts department.

Position: Accounts Department (specific post not mentioned)

No. of Vacancies: 01

Salary: ₹47,600 per month

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit to apply for the post is 35 years of age or younger as of June 1, 2024. It is required for a candidate to have 5 years of work experience. The selection will be done through a walk-in interview, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 14, 2024.

Application Requirements

Candidates must attach self-attested photocopies as proof of age, educational qualifications (including mark sheets of all semesters/years of their degree), and experience certificates. Claims for Ex-serviceman status should also be supported by the necessary certificates. Additionally, applicants need to bring a character certificate from a Gazetted Officer/Executive Officer.

Benefits and Allowances

1. House Rent Allowance and Conveyance Allowance: As per pay commission rates, provided accommodation and vehicles are not supplied.

2. Allowance: Paid on basic pay with annual adjustments.

3. Life Insurance Reimbursement: Up to ₹500 per month, upon submission of the original receipt.

4. Mobile Allowance: Reimbursement of ₹750 per month

5. Health: ₹500 per month for OPD expenses

6. Travel Allowance: As per pay commission rates for official travel, with a railway pass for official duty travel.

7. Air Travel and Road Travel Reimbursement: Provided in exceptional cases as per KRCL guidelines.

8. Rest House and Hotel Accommodation: Access to KRCL rest houses, or reimbursement of hotel charges when rest houses are unavailable.

9. Leave: Fully earned leave of 15 days every six months, accumulable but not encashable, plus 8 days of casual leave per year. Public holidays and weekly offs as applicable.