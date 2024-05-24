KPTCL Releases Recruitment Notice for 902 Vacancies |

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has taken a significant stride in bolstering the state's power infrastructure by issuing 902 appointment orders, as announced by the state energy department on Thursday.

In March 2024, before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, the department disclosed that 368 Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 17 Assistant Engineer (Civil), and 15 Junior Engineer (Civil) candidates underwent counseling, and then received their appointment orders.

Following a meticulous selection process, 502 out of 535 candidates were appointed as Junior Engineers through counseling conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, a provisional selection list comprising 360 candidates for the Junior Assistant positions has been released. Objections for the same will be accepted until May 24.

The government will subsequently publish the final shortlist of candidates after reviewing the objections.

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George emphasized the commitment to fortify the power infrastructure by welcoming new talent, marking this recruitment drive as an important step in ensuring the continued provision of reliable and efficient power transmission services across Karnataka.

Upon publication of the final selection list, the authorities will proceed to verify the qualifications and documents required for reservation of all candidates. KPTCL announced that action will be taken swiftly to issue location and appointment orders to candidates.

"Recruiting 902 new employees will greatly enhance our capacity to meet the growing demands for power transmission in Karnataka", the KPTC Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, as reported by NDTV.

He added that the department has ensured a transparent and efficient selection process to bring in qualified professionals.