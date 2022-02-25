Kota's VMOU varsity holds 14th convocation virtually, Raj CM Gehlot as chief guest

Kota: 14th Convocation of the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) was held virtually in which the Governor and Chancellor of VMOU, Kalraj Mishra said that students should pursue value-based and welfare-oriented education.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, was the chief guest during the online convocation ceremony, while the Convocation address was given by DRDO Chairman, Dr. G Satish Reddy. Professor RL Godara, the Vice-Chancellor of VMOU, was also present at the convocation.

“Universities should focus on skill development courses also for ensuring employment to the students”, he said.

The VMOU, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, played an important role in educating students during the Covid-19 pandemic through its distant learning mode. He stated that VMOU is a model institution among the State's 28 universities. He stated that the State government's top priority is the establishment of a university for physically handicapped students.

G Satish Reddy said that there is a need for the inclusion of artificial intelligence in education. “Many Universities are running courses on defence techniques and soon such courses will deliver good results”, he said.

A total of 37308 degrees were awarded to the students at the convocation. While 11 students received Ph.D. degrees at the convocation, 68 toppers were felicitated with Gold medals at the convocation ceremony.

