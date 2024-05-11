NSDC, IIT Guwahati Collaborate To Launch Daksh Gurukul Skill Academy To Offer Credit-Based Programs To Students

IIT Guwahati | Official

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and with support from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) have launched the Daksh Gurukul Skill Academy to provide credit-based programs in new-age skills to students.

Dr. B Kalyan Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Government of Assam, while speaking on the occasion of the launch, said “Transformative programs offered under Daksh Gurukul-IITG hold immense potential in democratizing the excellence of IIT education for masses and equipping them with the necessary skills in today’s evolving job market.

He added that the credit linkage flexibility of these programs ensures that every student’s learning is recognized. “I am certain that the partnership will benefit the students of Assam, immensely setting a precedent for smooth nationwide adoption of National Education Policy (NEP)”, he said.

The academy was launched during a roundtable discussion on “Capacity building for adoption of the New Education Policy and National Credit Framework” organized at IIT Guwahati, which was moderated by NSDC. The discussion was based on a comprehensive approach of offering students with new-age employability skills by integrating credits into mainstream degrees via credit transfer, facilitated by the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) under the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

The discussion also focused on the flexibility of credit transfer paved by the New Education Policy, which allows students to smoothly transfer the credits to degree programs to meet the demand for skilled professionals in new-age technologies, which has been subject to external credits being recognized by the parent university.