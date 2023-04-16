Kota girl, Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta's connection to Mumbai

Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta | Instagram- Femini Miss India

Mumbai: Nandini Gupta, who hails from Rajasthan's Kota, was crowned as Miss India 2023 in a grand ceremony held on April 15, at Imphal in Manipur.

Nandini will now represent India at the 71st Miss World Pageant, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While Shreya Poonja from Delhi was awarded the first runner-up position, Thounaojam Strela from Manipur came out as the second runner-up.

Though Nandini's connection to her home state has been explored by various reports, the model's journey in Mumbai also deserves attention.

Nandini, who is 19 years of age, studied at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School before studying Business Management at Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

Nandini, who has dreamed of being crowned as Miss India since the age of 10, finally saw her childhood wish being fulfilled in Imphal setting her up for a much greater stage where she will compete with winners from across the world.

