Kota: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Ingesting Pesticide, Police Probe On

17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Ingesting Pesticide, Police Probe Indicates Suicide | Representational Image

A 17-year-old boy passed away in Kota after reportedly consuming pesticide while his family members were sleeping, as reported by the police.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shivraj Singh stated that authorities are still investigating if the incident involves a suicide attempt or unintentional ingestion of the toxic material.

He further stated that the body was given to the family on Monday morning following a post-mortem examination.

Kavet was a college drop-out

According to the Singh, Lalit Kavet used to labor on the farm alongside his father after dropping out of college.

The officer stated that at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Lalit, his two sisters, and their mother had gone to bed after supper, and that his father was outside watching over his crops when he is reported to have eaten the pesticide.

Lalit eventually began to throw up and was sent to a nearby hospital in Etawa. The kid passed away during treatment at around midnight, according to Singh, who also stated that he was then referred to the MBS Hospital in Kota.

He claimed that no suicide note had been found and that the family members were not prepared to talk to the police about what had happened.

Case filed

A suspicious death case has been filed under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The incident happened on Sunday night in Sinota village, which is under the jurisdiction of Khatoli police station.