 DU Student Commits Suicide at Residence; Suicide Note Found
A 20-year-old woman, enrolled as a student at Delhi University and the daughter of an Intelligence Bureau employee, tragically died by suicide in her residence

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
DU Student Commits Suicide at Residence; Suicide Note Found | Representative image

A 20-year-old woman, enrolled as a student at Delhi University and the daughter of an Intelligence Bureau employee, tragically died by suicide in her residence, as confirmed by the police to PTI. The incident unfolded at Lal Quarters, where the young woman lived with her mother, who is employed in the Intelligence Bureau, having taken up the position on compassionate grounds after her husband's suicide approximately five years ago, according to a report by PTI.

Authorities received a PCR call on December 22 at around 3:00 pm, informing them of the suicide. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found that the young woman had hanged herself in her room. A general suicide note was discovered, lacking specific allegations or details, PTI said.

The deceased student's postmortem was conducted on the subsequent Saturday, and the body was then handed over to the family for the final rites. Legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The police are actively investigating to gain insights into the factors that may have led to the young woman's decision to take her own life.

