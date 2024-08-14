 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Team Begins Investigation Into Trainee Doctor's Death Case
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Team Begins Investigation Into Trainee Doctor's Death Case

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: A team of senior CBI officers, who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, began its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, officials said.

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said.

About The 3 Groups Formed To Investigate The Matter

Three groups of CBI officers have been formed to investigate the matter, a central agency official said.

"One group will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and talk to the witnesses and the doctors who were on duty on that night. Another team will take the arrested civic volunteer to a local court after medical tests and plea for his custody, while another will coordinate with the Kolkata Police sleuths who were conducting the investigation," he told PTI.

Calcutta HC Orders Transfer Of The Probe To CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

"Today, our officers will seek the call details of the deceased woman and those on duty on that day. They may submit the FIR in a local court," another central agency source said.

Kolkata Police Hand Over Sanjoy Roy To The CBI

The Kolkata Police handed over Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested in connection with the case, to the CBI at the CGO Complex here after his medical tests were conducted at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station here and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation.

The court had on Tuesday directed the city police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by the evening, and all other documents by 10 am on August 14.

