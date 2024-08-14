Thane: Kalwa Doctors Protest Lack Of Security At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital After Kolkata Incident, Boycott Outpatient Services

Thane: Over 100 resident doctors from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa protested on Monday against the lack of security following the death of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital last week. The doctors are boycotting outpatient services while continuing emergency and casualty care.

Dr Shubham Agarwal said that the protest will continue until security measures are improved. Dr Sachin Patil, President of the Central Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors, stated that previous meetings with medical authorities have yielded no solutions.

The hospital’s dean, Rakesh Barot, requested 140 security personnel, but only 85-90 have been deployed, which is deemed insufficient. The Indian Medical Association has supported the protest, stressing upon the need for better security for medical staff nationwide.

The protest follows an incident at CSM Kalwa Hospital where two relatives of a patient assaulted a resident doctor when an ICU room was unavailable. A case has been filed under various legal provisions.