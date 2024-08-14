West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Trainee Doctor’s Rape And Murder, Criticises State Police & Hospital Authorities

Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Unhappy over the role of state police and hospital authorities, Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered immediate court monitored CBI probe over RG Kar doctor’s rape and murder incident.

HC also criticized state government for reappointing former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh to another government run medical college post his resignation. According to court sources, the Chief Justice also questioned the connection of Dr. Sandip Ghosh for which he was transferred.

“Soon after the incident happened inside the hospital premises why did the police file a suicide case and not murder? Why did the police posted in the hospital and the hospital authorities didn’t complain soon after they noticed that a death of a trainee doctor took place?” mentioned the court sources quoting the Chief Justice.

The sources also confirmed that Sivagnanam was also ‘unhappy’ with the case diary of the police. The Chief Justice had also asked Dr. Sandip Ghosh to apply for a long vacation and instructed that he should not resume his office until further court’s order.

The protesting students both in RG Kar medical college and hospital and in National Medical College welcomed the court’s order and mentioned that they will not comment and will wait and see how CBI probes the incident.

It can be recalled that on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting the house of the dead doctor said that if by Sunday the state police fails to solve the matter, then she will handover the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, new unrest started at RG Kar Medical College and hospital after as renovation works starts at rooms next to the seminar hall where the rape and murder took place. A protesting student on anonymity told the Free Press Journal, that they were ‘not’ informed before the renovation works started.

“The venue of the crime and the adjoining rooms are very important. Could there be evidence hidden there? We have sent volunteers instructing the authorities to stop renovation work till the matter is solved,” said the student.

Asked normally where do the doctors rest after duty, the student said that there is no fixed rest room and wherever they find a place like in seminar hall they take rest.

Welcoming the High Court’s order, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that from Wednesday except on the Independence Day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators will hit the streets everyday demanding immediate ‘resignation’ of the Chief Minister.

Adhikari also mentioned that Dr. Sandip Ghosh is very close to the doctor who treats Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On the other hand, the intellectuals were seen hitting the streets demanding justice at Shyambazar area in north Kolkata near the RG Kar hospital.