Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After Kolkata Trainee Doctor’s Rape And Murder; VIDEO

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests across the state following the shocking rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this case.
In the capital city of Lucknow, doctors from major hospitals like King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Balrampur Hospital went on strike and boycotted work on Tuesday, demanding a safer working environment for medical professionals.
"The rape and murder of a trainee doctor is a disgraceful act. We demand justice," said one of the protesting doctors. They also expressed frustration over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, urging him to intervene and make a statement.
The protests have significantly impacted healthcare services, leaving patients and their families in distress. Long queues were seen at the counters of Balrampur Hospital as patients struggled without necessary medical assistance.
Doctors have the right to protest, but what about us? We have come for treatment Mahoba,” says Arun Kumar, a patient who travelled over 300 km to get treated at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of KGMU.
The situation was similar at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the outpatient department (OPD) remained closed due to the ongoing demonstrations. Senior doctors have appealed to the public to vacate the hospital premises, assuring that only critical cases are being attended to in the emergency departments.
Jhansi: The protest extended to Jhansi, where junior doctors from Rani Lakshmi Bai Medical College continued their agitation on Tuesday. Led by Dr. Neeraj Sharma, President of the Junior Doctors Association, the protesters marched from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 2, chanting slogans and demanding justice.
The principal of the college joined the protest, donning a black armband in solidarity with the cause. The OPD services remain disrupted as the demonstrations continue outside the hospital.
“The protests underline the growing concern among medical professionals regarding their safety and the urgent need for action to prevent such incidents in the future,” Dr Sharma said.
Doctors in IMS, BHU in Varanasi, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, SRN Medical College Allahabad, Meerut Medical College, and other medical colleges across the state also staged protests.
The protests were sparked by the brutal murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, whose semi-naked body was discovered in a seminar hall on Thursday night. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, prompting strikes and protests across the nation.