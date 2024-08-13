Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After Kolkata Trainee Doctor’s Rape And Murder; VIDEO | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests across the state following the shocking rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this case.

In the capital city of Lucknow, doctors from major hospitals like King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Balrampur Hospital went on strike and boycotted work on Tuesday, demanding a safer working environment for medical professionals.

Second Day

Protest for demanding justice to #nirbhaya2 continued at various medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh under the umbrella of @RDA_UP #RGKarMedicalcollege pic.twitter.com/yCPZWDihQh — Dr Vinay Kumar (Aiims Delhi) (@drvinay_aiims) August 13, 2024

"The rape and murder of a trainee doctor is a disgraceful act. We demand justice," said one of the protesting doctors. They also expressed frustration over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, urging him to intervene and make a statement.

The protests have significantly impacted healthcare services, leaving patients and their families in distress. Long queues were seen at the counters of Balrampur Hospital as patients struggled without necessary medical assistance.

Bike rally and other forms of protest done by RDA Jhansi also a memorandum is submitted to principal Jhansi by @MlbmcRda for indefinite strike, till the demands of protesting doctors of #RGKarHospital are met .#MedTwitter #MedEd pic.twitter.com/Mf2kdI8cBj — RDA Uttar Pradesh (@RDA_UP) August 12, 2024

Doctors have the right to protest, but what about us? We have come for treatment Mahoba,” says Arun Kumar, a patient who travelled over 300 km to get treated at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of KGMU.

The situation was similar at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the outpatient department (OPD) remained closed due to the ongoing demonstrations. Senior doctors have appealed to the public to vacate the hospital premises, assuring that only critical cases are being attended to in the emergency departments.

Jhansi: The protest extended to Jhansi, where junior doctors from Rani Lakshmi Bai Medical College continued their agitation on Tuesday. Led by Dr. Neeraj Sharma, President of the Junior Doctors Association, the protesters marched from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 2, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

The principal of the college joined the protest, donning a black armband in solidarity with the cause. The OPD services remain disrupted as the demonstrations continue outside the hospital.

“The protests underline the growing concern among medical professionals regarding their safety and the urgent need for action to prevent such incidents in the future,” Dr Sharma said.

Autonomous state medical college Firozabad Uttar Pradesh protest in solidarity with the female resident doctor tragically raped and murdered at RG KAR Medical College.

We demand justice and stand united. #JusticeForDoctors 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VmkwRFG0vJ — Aman (@mid_brain_) August 13, 2024

Doctors in IMS, BHU in Varanasi, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, SRN Medical College Allahabad, Meerut Medical College, and other medical colleges across the state also staged protests.

The protests were sparked by the brutal murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, whose semi-naked body was discovered in a seminar hall on Thursday night. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, prompting strikes and protests across the nation.