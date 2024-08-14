 'Install CCTV In Sensitive Areas & Ensure Security' NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Have Safe Environment After Kolkata Doctor's Rape-murder
Most importantly, it demands that a report on the actions taken be sent to the regulator within 48 hours of any such incident.

Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
FP Photo

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country's apex medical education regulator, has issued a notice to all medical colleges and institutions, urging them to ensure a safe working environment. The notice recommends measures such as installing CCTV cameras in sensitive areas and ensuring an adequate number of security staff.

This initiative comes after doctors across the country protested in response to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

The NMC's notice requests all medical colleges to establish a policy for a safe work environment within their campuses, extending to faculty, medical students, and resident doctors. The policy should cover safety measures in various areas such as outpatient departments, wards, casualty, hostels, and other open areas on the campus and residential quarters.

The notice also emphasizes the importance of well-lit corridors and campus areas in the evening to ensure the safety of the staff. Additionally, it mandates the installation of CCTV cameras and enough security measures.

Furthermore, the notice specifies that any act of violence against medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management, and FIRs should be filed with the police.

