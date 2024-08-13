'Pathetic To Defame Own Country': Influencer Draws Flak For Asking Women To Not Travel To India After Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Rape: Influencer Draws Flak For Asking Women To Not Travel To India |

An internet influencer hailing from India is drawing flak on social media for asking female tourists to not visit the country due to safety issues. Generalising the scenario of women safety in India after the recent shocking incident that took place with a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where she was reportedly raped and murdered on duty, influencer named Tanya Khanijow wrote on X, "My sincere request to all my women friends abroad... Please avoid coming to India at all costs!"

Safety standards for women in India are horrible. My sincere request to all my women friends abroad. Please don’t travel here unless our dear leadership seriously creates a safer environment for women. Please avoid coming to India at all costs! #kolkata #RGKarHospital… — Tanya Khanijow (@TanyaKhanijow) August 12, 2024

A look into Tanya's post about India and women safety

Claiming "safety standards for women in India are horrible," she requested her female friends to not make travel plans to the country unless "dear leadership seriously creates a safer environment for women." In her X post, she also took a dig at the government and their inefficiency to create a safer living for women in the country.

Tanya, who is said to be an Indian herself, made this post suggesting her country was not safe for women. As she uploaded it on X on August 13, it caught the attention of her followers.

She draws flak for her strong remarks

Netizens addressed her views towards India and asked her to refrain from generalising the scenario of the country based on a specific incident. She drew flak for "defaming" her own country publicly on the social media platform.

Because it is, and unless we acknowledge it, I don’t think things can change. I’ve dealt with assaults myself in almost all parts of India. It is our society at large which is failing women. And unless we call for strict actions, I don’t think we can feel safe. — Tanya Khanijow (@TanyaKhanijow) August 13, 2024

One of the X users responded to her opinionated post and said, "This is pathetic.. you cant blame the whole of India for a crime happened in a particular state." "Please don't defame India.....every country has these types of incidents....It doesn't mean the whole country is unsafe," another added.

"Defaming isn't necessary," says X users

"Defaming an entire country at such turbulent times isn't necessary. Though, we need crucial measures for women safety immediately," people wrote while condemning Tanya's remarks on the Kolkata doctor rape case.

Soon, people asked to check the plight of other countries and their situation with respect to women safety. And, in this regard, they tweeted saying, "As a travel blogger- Go to Bangladesh to check out what is happening with minority populations." This referred to unjust situations not only women, by the Hindu homes were facing in India's neighbouring nation.

They will only perfect score for BanPakAf — Shri-musings (@Shmusings186203) August 13, 2024

Influencer reveals about facing assaults herself in India

"I’ve travelled to at least 33 countries including some African and it’s safer than India. Unless you’ve experienced abysmal safety yourself, I bet you won’t understand...I’ve dealt with assaults myself in almost all parts of India. It is our society at large which is failing women. And unless we call for strict actions, I don’t think we can feel safe," the influencer wrote on X.

I have travelled 11 countries and almost whole of India and I strongly disagree with your opinion ..India is much safer than many European countries including UK ..



Jaha tak baat rhi criminal activities ki to ha India me crime hai par iska Matlab ye nhi sirf India me crime hai — Tara (@Tara04435272) August 13, 2024

India's position on world's most dangerous countries for women

The World Population Review data in their 'Most Dangerous Countries for Women 2024' report mentioned South Africa to the most dangerous country in the world for solo female travelers where only a quarter of South African women said they felt safe walking alone at night. The list followed with countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Egypt among others. Meanwhile, India reportedly holds the ninth position of the 10 most dangerous country for women fearing domestic violence from men in their families. Some of the safe countries for women, as stated in the list, are Spain, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway and Poland.