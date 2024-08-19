Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media

A student has been arrested by the Kolkata Police for inciting people to kill West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a style that is evocative of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. 23-year old, Kirti Sharma, a second year B Com student posted the same on social media and was arrested on August 18, Sunday by the police.

"Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can't do it, I wouldn't disappoint," Sharma, who goes by 'kirtisocial' posted on Instagram. The police in its statement also accused Sharma of allegedly revealing the identity and photo of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found brutally raped and killed on August 9 at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They further said that Sharma posted two Instagram stories that were offensive and contained life threats to Mamata Banerjee.

The post quickly went viral and grabbed attention of Trinamool Congress members, as reported by NDTV.

The Kolkata Police's statement regarding the matter read, "A complaint was received regarding the accused person, having the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature. Additionally, the accused shared two stories containing offensive comments and life threats against the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. These comments are provocative and may create social unrest and promote hatred among communities."

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took to X and said, “The police are taking action only when protestors post, stop this nonsense. If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language and logic. Do it a thousand times. But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful incitement posts, names and photos of the deceased, the police will warn you.”

প্রতিবাদী পোস্ট হলেই পুলিশ ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে, এই ন্যাকামির মিথ্যা বন্ধ করুন। প্রতিবাদ করবেন ভাবলে সঠিক ভাষায়, যুক্তিতে একশোবার করুন। হাজারবার করুন।

কিন্তু ভুল তথ্য, বিকৃত অনুমান, ভুয়ো অডিও, উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিত প্ররোচনা ছড়ানোর পোস্ট, নিহতের নাম-ছবি, এসব দিলে পুলিশ সতর্ক করবেই। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 19, 2024

Similar arrest was made one day earlier

Similarly, a young person was detained by the West Bengal police on Friday, August 16, for voicing disapproval of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the rape and killing of a junior physician at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The accused, identified as 23-year-old Sagnik Laha, is a polytechnic student and had taken aim at the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media. He was accused of speaking disparagingly about Mamata Banerjee.