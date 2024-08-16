 Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at the workplace. Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
X

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

FPJ Shorts
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral
School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?
Adani Energy Solutions Share Trade In Red Despite MSCI Inclusion
Adani Energy Solutions Share Trade In Red Despite MSCI Inclusion

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Summons 4 Doctors Of RG Kar College
article-image

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released For Aug 28 To Sept 4 Exams; Admit Card Soon

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released For Aug 28 To Sept 4 Exams; Admit Card Soon

JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Today; Apply NOW!

JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Today; Apply NOW!