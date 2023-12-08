 Kerala University Result 2023 For UG, PG Courses Out At keralauniversity.ac.in
The University of Kerala has released the results for its 2023 undergraduate and postgraduate programs for B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, BMS, BPA, MCom, and MCA.

Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Kerala University Results Out for UG and PG Course | Representative Image

The University of Kerala has officially released the Kerala University Result 2023 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results encompass a wide array of courses, including B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, BMS, BPA, MCom, and MCA. Aspiring candidates who appeared for these examinations can now access their results via the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in.

How to Download Kerala University Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in.

Locate and click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open, providing access to all the declared results.

Select the relevant course result link, and a new PDF file will open.

Verify the roll numbers and proceed to download the page.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Furthermore, the university has set a deadline for applying for revaluation and scrutiny, which is December 18, 2023. Candidates seeking a reevaluation of their papers should utilize the draft mark list, accessible on the university website, during the application process. It is important to note that the application for revaluation and scrutiny must be submitted online.

