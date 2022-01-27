Migration of BJP MLAs is lie, Siddaramaiah feeling insecure due to DK Shivakumar: Karanataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said that the Congress leader is insecure as he thinks that KPCC President DK Shivakumar has taken over his position.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "The tussle between these two will force many in Congress to desert their party in the coming days. There is no question of anyone from BJP going there." Taking a dig at DK Shivakumar who claimed that many in BJP are set to join Congress, he said that his earlier statement and the present statement are contradictory.

"First he(DKS) had claimed that many BJP MLAs are in contact with him and they are about to join him. Now he is claiming that they would join Congress when the elections approach. It means his earlier statement was a lie," Bommai said.

"There is no reply for the question as to who are the MLAs who are set to desert BJP. There is an internal tussle within Congress," he added.

Taking on the Congress party further, Bommai said that the party will become irrelevant after the assembly elections in the five states.

"Congress is non-existent in Uttar Pradesh assembly election. It is losing power in Punjab. It is nowhere in a position to win in Goa. So Congress will become irrelevant after the assembly election in 5 states. Its effect would be felt on State Congress too," he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:29 AM IST