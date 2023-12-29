Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule And Exam Details Announced

Representative Photo |

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2023) on December 29 and 30. Prospective candidates can obtain their KTET 2023 admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On December 29, the Pareeksha Bhavan will administer the KTET Category 1 and 2 exams from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively. Subsequently, on December 30, the KTET Category 3 and 4 exams are set to take place from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test serves as the qualifying examination for teachers' recruitment in the state. The examination encompasses four categories, namely lower primary, upper primary, high school, and language teachers specializing in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu. Candidates who have already qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) primary stage are exempted from KTET Category 1, while CTET elementary stage qualifiers are excused from KTET Category 2.

Furthermore, individuals who have successfully completed NET, SET, MPhil, PhD, or MEd are exempted from appearing in categories 1 to 4. Those who clear KTET Category 3 are deemed eligible for recruitment exams under KTET Category 2.

The KTET 2023 exam will consist of 150 one-mark questions distributed across five categories, including child development and pedagogy, mathematics, environmental studies, first language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada), and language 2 (English/Arabic). The section-wise breakdown is as follows:

- Child Development and Pedagogy (6-11 Years): 30 questions, 30 marks

- Mathematics: 30 questions, 30 marks

- Environmental Studies: 30 questions, 30 marks

- First language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada): 30 questions, 30 marks

- Language-2 (English/Arabic): 30 questions, 30 marks

The total marks for the exam are 150.