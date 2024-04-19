 Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!

The exam is scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply via the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned exam is April 26, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The registration for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 started from April 17, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply via the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned exam is April 26, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The admit cards for the KTET 2024 exam will be made available to the eligible candidates on June 3, 2024, on the official website.

Kerala holds two state-level exams, the KTET, to evaluate individuals' suitability to teach in lower and upper primary schools. The purpose of this exam is to narrow down the pool of applicants for teaching positions in Keralan schools.

Read Also
KCET 2024 Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines, Admit Card And More!
article-image

Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on the provided link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website of the  Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in order to get detailed and updated information on the above mentioned exam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pen To Paper: 'On The Road' - Exploring Beat Generation's Iconic Road Trip Novel

Pen To Paper: 'On The Road' - Exploring Beat Generation's Iconic Road Trip Novel

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!

APSCHE Revises Exam Dates For AP EAPCET Exam 2024; Check New Dates Here

APSCHE Revises Exam Dates For AP EAPCET Exam 2024; Check New Dates Here

JAC Class 10 Results: Check Toppers, District-Wise Performance

JAC Class 10 Results: Check Toppers, District-Wise Performance

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC Board Declares Result, Check Pass Percentage

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC Board Declares Result, Check Pass Percentage