Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Open; Apply Now!

Representative Image

The registration for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 started from April 17, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply via the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned exam is April 26, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The admit cards for the KTET 2024 exam will be made available to the eligible candidates on June 3, 2024, on the official website.

Kerala holds two state-level exams, the KTET, to evaluate individuals' suitability to teach in lower and upper primary schools. The purpose of this exam is to narrow down the pool of applicants for teaching positions in Keralan schools.

Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on the provided link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in order to get detailed and updated information on the above mentioned exam.