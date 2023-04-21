Kerala SSLC result 2023: Class 10 by May 20, Class 12 by May 25

Representative Image | PTI

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty announced dates for the SSLC 2023 result. The minister said that the Kerala State Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate results would be declared on or before May 20, 2023, while the higher secondary results are expected to be declared on or before May 25, 2023.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, will be able to download the results from the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023, at various exam centres throughout the state. Students must secure at least 35% marks in all subjects to be declared passed in Kerala SSLC exams 2023.

Students would be required to enter their login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth at the official portal.

In the 2022 results, the overall pass percentage was 99.26% and a total of 2314 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage last year.

Steps to download Kerala SSLC Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC or Plus Two.

On the homepage, click on the link available for the results either for Class 10 or Class 12.

A new window will appear, enter your login credentials and submit.

Your Kerala SSLC Result 2023 or Plus Two result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for further use.