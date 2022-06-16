e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely to be out tomorrow, know where to download

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely to be out tomorrow, know where to download

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to announce Class 10 result 2022 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), tomorrow, June 17. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the TN 10th SSLC result on the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. Apart from that, results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in will also have Tamil Nadu 10th results.

Students will need to log in with their credentials to download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets.

Here are the websites where TN SSLC Result 2022 will be available:

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Here's How To Check:

  1. Go to the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

  2. Select the result designated link

  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

  4. Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen.

  5. Submit and download SSLC result 2022.

article-image

