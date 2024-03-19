Kerala SET July 2024 Registration Started: Important Dates, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply | Unsplash

The registration process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) July 2024 has been officially started by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology. Aspiring candidates can apply via official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Here are the important details that potential candidates should be aware of.

Registration Dates:

The registration process for Kerala SET July 2024 began on March 18..

Aspiring candidates must complete the registration by April 15.

The deadline for submitting the application form is April 17.

Candidates have the opportunity to edit their applications for Kerala SET July 2024 from April 18 to April 20.

Examination Pattern:

Kerala SET July 2024 will consist of two papers.

Paper I: Common for all candidates, comprising two parts:

- Part (A): General Knowledge

- Part (B): Aptitude in Teaching

Paper II: Based on the candidate's subject of specialization at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

There will be 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the "State Eligibility Test July 2024" section.

Register on the portal and proceed with the application process.

Upload all required documents and a recent photograph as per specifications.

Complete the application by paying the necessary fee.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Applicants are advised to thoroughly examine the examination format and the requirements for eligibility prior to submitting their application for the Kerala SET in July 2024. If there are any additional questions or need for clarification, individuals can visit the official website or reach out to the relevant authorities.