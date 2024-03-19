 CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam: Marking Scheme, Guidelines, and Dress Code Policy
Get all the details about the CBSE Class 12 Biology exam, including the marking scheme and exam format. Follow the guidelines for a smooth examination process.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be administering the Class 12 Biology theory exam today, March 19. The exam will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and students must arrive at their designated examination centers by 10 am.

Marking scheme and exam format

The CBSE has provided the marking scheme and exam structure for the Class 12 Biology paper. The exam will have five sections and a total of 70 marks.

Section A: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)/Assertion-Reasoning (16 questions, 16 marks)

Section B: Short Answer Questions (5 questions, 10 marks)

Section C: Short Answer Questions (7 questions, 21 marks)

Section D: Case-based/Source-based/Passage-based/Integrated Assessment Questions (2 questions, 8 marks)

Section E: Long Answer Questions (3 questions, 15 marks)

Guidelines for Candidates

To ensure a smooth examination process, students must adhere to the following guidelines:

Carry admit cards and necessary stationery.

Report to the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam.

Utilise an extra 15 minutes provided to read the question paper.

Avoid bringing electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pen drives, and smartwatches.

Follow the CBSE board exam 2024 dress code; regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates can wear decent attire.

As the Class 12 Biology exam draws near, students are advised to concentrate on their studies and approach the test with self-assurance.

