Kerala SET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To April 25th!

For the July session, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology has announced an extension of the deadline for online registration for the Kerala State Eligibility Test, or Kerala SET 2024. April 25, 2024 is now the new deadline. Visit the official website to register for the previously stated exam. April 15, 2024, was the previous deadline for submissions.

There is no maximum age limit for the Kerala SET application. To be eligible for the KSET, candidates need to have a master's degree in the appropriate disciplines with at least 50% of the attainable points or an equivalent grade. They should also possess a B.Ed. from Kerala University in any field, or an equivalent level.



Fees for regular OBC applicants are Rs 1000, while SC, ST, and differently abled applicants must pay Rs 500. The deadline for online payment is April 27, 2024.

How To Apply

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap the "SET July 2024" application link.

Step 3: Now, click on the provided link.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required and valid documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Click 'Submit'.

Step 9: Save and download for future use.

The application rectification window will be open from April 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. to April 30, 2024 at midnight. According to the official announcement, hall passes will go on sale starting on July 17, 2024, and the exam is scheduled for July 28, 2024.



The test consists of two papers: I and II. While Paper I is split into two sections, General Knowledge (Part A) and Aptitude in Teaching (Part B), Paper II is a topic-specific test based on the candidate's postgraduate (PG) degree of specialization. Paper II will provide a choice of 31 subjects. Each paper will last 120 minutes, and incorrect responses won't lower your score.