KSET 2024: Objection Window Opens for Answer Key | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to launch the objection window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 answer key on 31st January. Candidates who took the KSET 2024 exam can raise objections to the provisional answer key by accessing the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who encounter any discrepancies or are dissatisfied with the Karnataka SET Answer Key 2024 have the opportunity to raise their objections from January 31st to February 7th until 5:00 pm.

Please note that objections to the KSET Answer Key 2024 must be submitted offline. Candidates wishing to challenge the Karnataka KSET Answer Key 2024 must pay a fee of INR 300 per question and provide supporting documentation for their objections.

The deadline to challenge the KSET 2024 provisional answer key is February 7, 2024. Objections to the Karnataka KSET answer key 2024 can only be raised online.

To challenge the KSET 2024 Provisional Answer Key, follow these steps:

1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Choose the KSET answer key challenge link on the homepage.

3. Select the question you want to challenge and upload a supporting document.

4. Pay the objection fees and submit.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test occurred on January 13, 2024, featuring two sessions for Paper I and II. The initial session lasted from 10 am to 11 am, encompassing 50 questions totaling 100 marks. The subsequent session, held from noon to 2 pm, comprised 100 questions worth 200 marks. Notably, no points were subtracted for wrong responses.