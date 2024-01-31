CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Download Details and Exam Schedule

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. As per expectations, the admit cards will be available on the official website – cbse.gov.in, within the last week of January 2024.

Key Points:

Admit Card Release Date: Anticipated in the last week of January 2024.

Exam Dates: Class 10 exams to be held from February 15 to March 13, 2024. Class 12 exams scheduled from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Exam Timing: Single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with an additional 15 minutes for question paper reading.

Admit Card Details: Student’s name, roll number, subjects with corresponding exam dates, exam and subject code, and guidelines for exam conduct.

How to Download CBSE Admit Card:

Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Choose the 'Pariksha Sangam' option.

Click on 'Continue.'

Select the 'Schools' option.

Click on 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2023.'

Fill in your valid credentials.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE has already released the official examination schedule, and students are advised to download their admit cards promptly to avoid any last-minute hassles. The Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted in a single shift, and students are granted an additional 15 minutes for familiarising themselves with the question paper before the exam begins.

Stay tuned to the official CBSE website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the board exams.