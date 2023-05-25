Kerala plus two Results 2023 released at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link; pass percentage at 82.95%

Kerala plus two Results 2023 | PTI (Representational Pic)

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on has released the Kerala Class 12th Results 2023.

Kerala education minister, V Sivankutty declared the Kerala Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results at 3 PM.

The Kerala +2 Results 2023 can be checked at the official websites and mobile apps of the Board.

www.keralaresults.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.result.kerala.gov.in

www.examresults.kerala.gov.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Direct Link: Download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

Download Kerala VHSE Plus Two Results 2023

Kerala 12th Result 2023: Download These Mobile Apps to check

SAPHALAM 2023

iExaMS - Kerala

PRD Live

Kerala Plus Two Pass Percentage 2023

The Kerala +2 pass percentage is 82.95% this year,

As compared to last year this year's result is 0.92% less

In 2022, the Kerala Plus Two pass percentage was 83.87%.

Ernakulam district secured highest pass percentage (87.55%).

Pathanamthitta with 76.59% secured least pass percentage.

A total of 77 schools secured 100% pass percentage.

This includes govt (8), aided (25) and unaided (32) and special schools (12). Highest number of students appeared for the exam from Malappuram (60380), whereas Wayanad has least number of students (9614).

Close to 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala Plus Two examinations held in March 2023.

