 Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results Out Now, Steps To Check Inside
The Kerala DHSE plus one 2023 improvement results require students to enter their date of birth and roll numbers

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Exams for the Kerala Plus One Improvement were held in all subjects, including general, science, commerce, and vocational | Representative image

The results of the 2023 plus one improvement exam were released today by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). On the official results website, keralaresults.nic.in, students who took the September DHSE Kerala Class 11 improvement exams can view their results.

The Kerala Plus One improvement results, broken down by school, are accessible on the official website by the Directorate. Dates of birth and roll numbers will be needed as login credentials in order to view the Kerala plus one improvement outcome.

To help students who were unhappy with their grades and wanted to improve, the DHSE plus one improvement exams were offered. Exams for the Kerala Plus One Improvement were held in all subjects, including general, science, commerce, and vocational.

Click on the link below to go to the official page:

Link to check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023

Steps to check

Visit the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 link 

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for the future.

