AIIMS INI SS January 2024 Result Out At aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2024 Session. All those who appeared in the exam can download the result from the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The result is on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 28th October 2023 for admission into DM/MCH/MD-Hospital Administration Courses for January 2024 Session at the Institutes of National Importance for medical education.

“This result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable. Candidature will be cancelled in case of any discrepancy directed at any stage (even after admission),” reads the official notice by AIIMS.

The institute further added that the result is provisional and is subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria, selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original, etc. as applicable to the respective INIs.

How to download the result?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIIMS INI SS Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll number-wise result of provisional candidates

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

