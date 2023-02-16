Kerala: NIT student found dead, suicide suspected | Representative Image

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old BTech student at National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) reportedly died by suicide On Wednesday, February 15. The student allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a hostel building and was found by his roommate.

The deceased was identified as West Bengal native, Nidhin Sharma, who studied Electrical Engineering at the institute.

As per media reports, the police were told that Nitin had sent a message to his friends telling them that he had no interest in continuing with his life.

The incident marks the fourth student suicide in technical institutes over the past week. Previously, alleged student suicides were reported in IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIIT Andhra Pradesh.

Mental Health Helplines |

