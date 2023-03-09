Kerala management aptitude test (KMAT) 2023 result out; check here

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 result out now | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 results has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala today on March 9, 2023.

Candidates those who appeared for the Aptitude Test 2023 can check and download the KMAT result 2023 from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

In order to download the KMAT result 2023, candidates can refer to the process given below to know how to download the Kerala Management Aptitude Test result.

Steps to download KMAT 2023 Result:

1. Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023 tab.

3. On a new window, click on the link available for KMAT result 2023.

4. Find your roll number and name in the PDF.

5. Download the result and take a printout for further use.

The management exam 2023 was conducted on February 19, 2023. Candidates note that the KMAT result is provisional in nature.

The direct link to download the result pdf has also been shared. click here to check.