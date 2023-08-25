Kerala LBS SET July 2023 Results Out At lbscentre.kerala.gov

Kerala LBS SET July 2023 Results | Representational Pic

The result for the State Eligibility Test (SET), Kerala 2023 July session are out now. The LBS Centre for Science and Technology today, August 24 released the results on its official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the SET 2023 can view the results through the official website. The LBS Centre for Science & Technology held the State Eligibility Test July 2023 on August 23.

Direct link to check SET July 2023 result

The SET July 2023 examination had two papers: Paper 1 was for all candidates.

It consisted of two parts:

Part A (general knowledge)

Part B (aptitude in teaching)

Paper II was a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate (PG) level. The exam was conducted for 31 subjects.

Steps to check Kerala LBS SET result 2023:

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the SET July 2023 result link

Key in your roll number.

Your Kerala SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print for future reference.