 Kerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students

Kerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students

Manjadi has developed its concepts based on the four year research conducted by K-DISC, wherein it will use moderately-difficult maths as a tool to make students understand the subject in a better way.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | IANS

In its effort to ensure school students are able to improve their mathematical skills, the Kerala government has officially launched a project named Manjadi. The initiative, which is being supported by Kerala- Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), aims to close any gaps in basic arithmetics and will be launched across 101 schools.

Manjadi has developed its concepts based on the four year research conducted by K-DISC, wherein it will use moderately-difficult maths as a tool to make students understand the subject in a better way.

The scheme is set to be conducted across model residential schools In Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The project has been implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala, while State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has emerged as the research leader of the project.

Read Also
"States Like Kerala, Tamil Nadu Have Rejected The NEP," Says D K Shivakumar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students

Kerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students

Governor Responds to Controversy Surrounding JU Student Death Case in West Bengal

Governor Responds to Controversy Surrounding JU Student Death Case in West Bengal

SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 307 Vacancies

SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 307 Vacancies

Mumbai News: Pawar Public School Highlights Water Stress Through Independence Day Celebrations

Mumbai News: Pawar Public School Highlights Water Stress Through Independence Day Celebrations

Punjab: All Schools To Be Closed Till August 26 Due To Heavy Rains

Punjab: All Schools To Be Closed Till August 26 Due To Heavy Rains