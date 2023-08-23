Kerala: In Bid To Improve Maths Skills, State Is Doing THIS For School Students

Representational image | IANS

In its effort to ensure school students are able to improve their mathematical skills, the Kerala government has officially launched a project named Manjadi. The initiative, which is being supported by Kerala- Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), aims to close any gaps in basic arithmetics and will be launched across 101 schools.

Manjadi has developed its concepts based on the four year research conducted by K-DISC, wherein it will use moderately-difficult maths as a tool to make students understand the subject in a better way.

The scheme is set to be conducted across model residential schools In Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The project has been implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala, while State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has emerged as the research leader of the project.

