Kerala KMAT 2024: Corrections Deadline Today For Session I Exam, Know More Details

The Commissioner will administer the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2024 Session I exam on March 3 for the academic year 2024-25. The registration for the upcoming KMAT 2024 Session I ended on February 12, 2024. The window for correcting registration forms is scheduled to close today at 2 PM.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to make changes to their form can do so through the link provided on the official website homepage, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates must understand that no alterations or grievances about the registration form will be taken into account after the deadline.

Candidates seeking to rectify any inaccuracies in their profile details should contact the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations via the official website. They should provide their name, roll number, and any relevant documents to support their request for correction.

Step 1 – Write an email to ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2 – Please detail any discrepancies you found in your KMAT 2024 form and provide specific information in the email.

Step 3 – Please now attach the necessary documents that support the error.

Step 4 – Next, send the email after thoroughly checking it.

Individuals who paid the application fee on time but didn't complete the submission process can finalize their application by uploading photos and signatures through the specified link, as stated in the notification.